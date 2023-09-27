 
close
Wednesday September 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

22 properties sealed

By Our Correspondent
September 27, 2023

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal commercialisation, LDA teams sealed more than 22 properties in Allama Iqbal Town here on Tuesday. The properties sealed include private banks, grocery stores, shopping centres, food points and other shops. Notices were issued several times to the sealed properties.