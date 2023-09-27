22 properties sealed

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal commercialisation, LDA teams sealed more than 22 properties in Allama Iqbal Town here on Tuesday. The properties sealed include private banks, grocery stores, shopping centres, food points and other shops. Notices were issued several times to the sealed properties.
LAHORE: The bullet-riddled body of a young man was recovered from a house in the Sundar police area on Tuesday. The...
LAHORE: The ongoing strike and protest by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff continued in Shaikh Zayed Hospital,...
LAHORE: China’s National Day was celebrated at Punjab Tianjin University of Technology Tuesday. Caretaker Minister...
LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company has recovered Rs57.86 million from 1,238 dead defaulters in all its circles on...
LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council is celebrating Eid Milad with unwavering devotion and profound reverence. Throughout...
LAHORE: The dengue virus is spreading rapidly across Punjab especially in Lahore as the government has yet to arrest...