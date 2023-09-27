US army chief and allies discuss Asia-Pacific in India

NEW DELHI: Army chiefs and senior officers from 30 countries including the United States met in India on Tuesday to discuss threats facing the Asia-Pacific region, in the face of concern at an increasingly assertive China.
US Army chief Randy George said the region was “critically important”, speaking to reporters alongside his Indian counterpart Manoj Pande, and vowed to boost cooperation to “maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific”.
Generals from Japan and Australia, which make up the “Quad” defence cooperation forum alongside Washington and New Delhi, also took part, as did Britain and France. As the generals met, China´s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing would oppose the “wanton expansion of military alliances”, the latest in a string of warnings as Washington deepens security ties in the Asia-Pacific.
SANGAM, India: When the Cricket World Cup opens in India next month several players will carry Kashmiri willow wood...
BEIJING: China has unveiled a white paper outlining its vision for building a global community of shared future, a...
LONDON: The British Museum on Tuesday launched a webpage describing the types of items believed to have been stolen...
WASHINGTON: UK interior minister Suella Braverman on Tuesday questioned whether the United Nations Refugee Convention...
PARIS: The hat that Michael Jackson wore just before performing his signature moonwalk dance for the first time sold...
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday rejected an appeal lodged by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny against a court decision to jail...