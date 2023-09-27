Migrant woman found dead on northern French beach

SANGATTE, France: The body of an Eritrean woman migrant was found on a beach near the French port city of Calais on Tuesday, local authorities and aid groups said.
She was discovered at Bleriot-Plage, following a night when French maritime authorities reported multiple attempts to cross the Channel to Britain in favourable weather. Firefighters “intervened this morning to aid a young woman in cardio-respiratory arrest”, the prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais department told AFP. The woman was “an Eritrean national born in 1999,” prosecutors in nearby Boulogne-sur-Mer said, adding that her body was “being examined”.
SANGAM, India: When the Cricket World Cup opens in India next month several players will carry Kashmiri willow wood...
BEIJING: China has unveiled a white paper outlining its vision for building a global community of shared future, a...
LONDON: The British Museum on Tuesday launched a webpage describing the types of items believed to have been stolen...
WASHINGTON: UK interior minister Suella Braverman on Tuesday questioned whether the United Nations Refugee Convention...
PARIS: The hat that Michael Jackson wore just before performing his signature moonwalk dance for the first time sold...
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday rejected an appeal lodged by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny against a court decision to jail...