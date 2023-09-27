Pakistan beat Bangladesh 5-2

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team showcased their mettle with yet another triumph after they defeated Bangladesh by 5-2 in a hard-fought Asian Games encounter in Hangzhou in China on Tuesday.

After outclassing Singapore in the first match, Pakistan suffered a momentary setback when Bangladesh seized the lead in the 19th minute through a penalty corner, but the Green shirts rallied valiantly. Afraz levelled the game with a field goal in the 30th minute.

In the 40th minute striker Shahzeb Khan fortified Pakistan's advantage by notching a field goal. Three minutes later Pakistan's left striker Mohammad Imad extended the lead by slotting the third goal.

Bangladesh managed to narrow the gap, striking a field goal in the 46th minute. However, Pakistan remained relentless, as drag flick maestro Sufyan Khan thundered a rapid flick from a penalty corner, securing Pakistan's fourth goal in the 48th minute. In the 57th minute, drag flicker Arbaaz Ahmed executed Pakistan's fifth goal. In their third match on September 28, Pakistan will face Uzbekistan.