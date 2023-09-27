Khawar Maneka remanded

OKARA: A local court has granted an eight-day physical remand for Khawar Farid Maneka, the ex-husband of former first lady Bushra Bibi. The remand was granted on Tuesday after Maneka was presented before the court by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). The court summoned Maneka on October 4. Maneka was arrested on Monday by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Lahore. He faces charges related to the illegal construction on government land. According to the ACE, an inquiry was initiated against him following a reference filed by the Okara deputy commissioner. The reference alleges that Maneka had unlawfully set up a marriage hall and 26 shops on a site designated for a graveyard.