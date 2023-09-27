SC gives custody of two minor girls to mother

ISLAMABAD-The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave custody of two minor girls to their mother and held that the father could be proceeded against for contempt of court if he failed to comply with its order.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard a case regarding the custody of two minor girls. During the course of the hearing, the counsel for the father pleaded before the court that the two minor girls should remain with their father as her mother is a working woman and works during night time. The counsel further submitted that the mother has no time to take care of her daughters, hence they should be with their father.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa however, told the counsel that as per Shariah, children live with their mothers. The Chief Justice observed that despite the fact that the parents have not divorced the tension between the couple will destroy the future of their children. The court directed that the father of the girls could meet his children every Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm and disposed of the case with the consent of the parents.