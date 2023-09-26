Call to follow Chinese technology for growth

LAHORE:China is a trusted friend and successful global player. We should learn from China's experience in various walks of life to strengthen our socio-economic development activities.

According to a press release, this was stated by the speakers at a cake-cutting ceremony organised by Pak-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Punjab in a private school at Wapda Town here on Monday.

The aim of this ceremony was to enhance people-to-people interaction and appreciate the initiative taken by the Chinese leadership for shared future philosophy which is successfully implemented by the China across the globe for peaceful co-existence.

Mr Du Yue, Head Political Affairs, Consulate General People’s Republic of China in Lahore, Madam Chang Xiaonong, Vice-President Pakistan China Chandong Chamber of Commerce (PCSCC) at Lahore, Mrs Zeenat Amir Rokhri, President PCFA Punjab, Usman Shahjahan, General Secretary PCFA Punjab and others were present on the occasion.

During the ceremony it was also discussed to exchange visits with sister cities. Historic city of Xian (capital city of Shaanxi province of China) and Lahore (capital city of Punjab province Pakistan).