CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Self and Cosmos

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ali Gillani. Titled ‘Self and Cosmos’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.

Young Leaders Conference

The School of Leadership is holding its ‘Young Leaders Conference 2023’ until today. The conference will run from 11am to 5pm.

Homage to Mohan Das

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mohan Das in memory of the late artist. Titled ‘Homage to Mohan Das’, the show will run at the gallery until September 30. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Haasil-e-Zeest

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting an evening dedicated to the timeless wisdom of Sindh’s Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. Titled ‘Haasil-e-Zeest’, the event will beheld at 7pm on September 30 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0315-4560220 for more

information.

Stone & Stories

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring realistic paintings by SM Fawad. Titled ‘Stone & Stories’, the show will run at the gallery from September 30 to October 4. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.