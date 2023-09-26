Ex-Pakistan Navy Ship Tariq turns into floating museum

LONDON: Ex-Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Tariq has returned to the UK after 30 years of service for Pakistan Navy for conversion into a floating museum.

The Transfer Agreement Signing Ceremony for the ex-Pakistan Navy Ship Tariq to Falls of Clyde International (FOCI), UK took place at the Pakistan High Commission here, attended by dignitaries from both Pakistan and the UK.

This ship, formerly decommissioned by the Pakistan Navy on August 4, 2023, has been donated by the Government of Pakistan to FOCI for conversion into a floating museum.

It will be displayed at the Clyde Maritime Heritage Center in Glasgow, symbolizing the common naval heritage shared by the Royal Navy and the Pakistan Navy.

The Transfer Agreement Signing Ceremony was witnessed by Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI (M) S Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy as the Chief Guest and Admiral Lord Alan West who was the Guest of Honour at the event.

Besides, the ceremony was attended by Mr David O’Neill, Director of FOCI, veterans from the Royal Navy, and representatives of the Pakistani community in the UK.

During his address to the audience, Chief of Naval Staff expressed confidence that the donation of Tariq to FOCI would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the UK and Pakistan, with the ship continuing to symbolize the shared maritime history of our respective navies in the years ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Lord Alan West said “The close relationship between the Navies and Nations of Pakistan and the UK are clearly shown by this historic agreement focused on one ship that fought and represented each country over many years.”

The history of ex-PNS TARIQ is noteworthy, having served in the Royal Navy as HMS AMBUSCADE for 18 years, including during the Falklands War, before being integrated into the Pakistan Navy as PNS TARIQ in 1993.

Over the course of more than three decades in the Pakistan Navy, the ship earned a reputation for its versatility, agility, and readiness in combat. Notably, it played a crucial role in a Search and Rescue mission during the 2005 Indian Ocean Tsunami in the Maldives, saving the lives of 377 tourists from various nationalities.