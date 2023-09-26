Pakistan fall to BD in clash for bronze medal

LAHORE: Bangladesh women's cricket team defeated Pakistan on Monday to secure the bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games women’s cricket event at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Pakistan, who had previously won gold medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions, finished fourth. Bangladesh chose to field, and Pakistan managed 64 for nine in 20 overs. All-rounder Aliya Riaz was the top-scorer for Pakistan with 17 runs from 18 balls, including two fours. Captain Nida Dar (14 runs from 18 balls, 1x4), Sadaf Shamas (13 runs from 26 balls, 1x4), and Natalia Pervaiz (11 runs from 24 balls) were the other batters to reach double figures. Shorna Akter took three wickets for Bangladesh, while Sanjida Akter claimed two.

In their chase, Bangladesh lost five wickets but reached the modest target in 18.2 overs. Shorna was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 14 runs off 33 balls. For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu was the top wicket-taker, securing three wickets for 10 runs from four overs.