Justice Tariq gives his opinion on complaint against Justice Mazahar

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, senior judge of the Supreme Court and member of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), has submitted his legal opinion on the misconduct complaints filed against apex court Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Several misconduct complaints were filed against Justice Mazahar during the tenure of former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial. Justice (retd) Bandial had referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for examining it and giving his legal opinion.

It is learnt that Justice Tariq Masood has given his legal opinion to the SJC after examining these complaints.

Initially the misconduct complaint against Justice Mazahar was filed with the SJC by a Lahore-based lawyer Muhammad Dawood. Later on, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had also announced to file complaint against Justice Mazahar.

PBC Vice Chairman Haroon Rashid filed misconduct complaint against the SC judge after an audio leaks emerged purportedly featuring a conversation about the fixation of the case before a particular bench or judge with former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The SJC, a forum of accountability of judges of the superior courts and top government officials, is comprised of five members, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan, two senior most judges of the Supreme Court and two most senior chief justices of high courts.

At present two senior most judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Tariq Massod and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, while the chief justices of Lahore High Court and Sindh High Court are the members of the SJC.