LANDIKOTAL: Alkhidmat Foundation organised a free eye camp in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district on Sunday.
Jamaat-e-Islami Landikotal amir Murad Hussain Afridi told media that the Foundation organised the three-day free eye camp in Landikotal, where 751 patients were examined and provided medicines.He said 51 eye surgeries were also approved to be conducted free of cost.
