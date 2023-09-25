4,100 litres of adulterated milk disposed of

Rawalpindi:In its ongoing drive, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 4100 litres of adulterated milk in Rawalpindi and 56 litres of substandard cold drinks and 5 kg of spices in Chakwal during the Safe Food City project in Rawalpindi region.
According to a handout of the Food Authority, 81,000 litres of milk in 23 vehicles were inspected in Chakwal, fines were imposed on six school canteens for selling substandard cold drinks whereas 4 suppliers have been fined. Director General of Punjab Food Authority Raja Jahangir Anwar said that a series of actions are going on to supply adulterated products.
