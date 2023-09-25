 
Monday September 25, 2023
Spurs hold Arsenal

By AFP
September 25, 2023

LONDON: Tottenham came from behind twice to rescue a pulsating 2-2 draw against Arsenal thanks to Son Heung-min's double in Sunday's north London derby.

Ange Postecoglou's side trailed to Cristian Romero's first half own goal before South Korea forward Son hauled them level at the Emirates Stadium.