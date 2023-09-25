Police officer killed in attack in north Kosovo

PRISTINA: One policeman was killed and another wounded in north Kosovo early on Sunday, according to authorities, during an armed attack on a patrol as it approached a blocked road near the border with Serbia.

“As soon as they arrived in the vicinity of the place where the blockade was reported, the police units were attacked from several different positions with an arsenal of firearms, including hand grenades and shoulder-fired missiles,” police said in a statement.

Kosovo´s Prime Minister Albin Kurti was quick to condemn the attack, calling the ambush near the village of Banjska an act of terrorism. “The attackers are professionals with masks and armed with heavy weapons. We condemn this criminal and terrorist attack,” Kurti wrote on social media.

“Organised crime with political, financial and logistical support from officials in Belgrade is attacking our country,” he added. Serbian state media outlet RTS later reported that Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings between Serbia and Kosovo have been closed.

An AFP reporter near Banjska said automatic gunfire could be heard hours after the incident, while authorities had sealed off the area.