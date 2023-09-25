Countering crime

Crime continues to be a pressing issue in Pakistan. However, there is hope for improvement. By implementing effective measures, addressing root causes, and fostering cooperation between law-enforcement agencies and communities, we can attain a safer future.
By adopting a multifaceted approach, focusing on law-enforcement capacity building, community engagement, youth empowerment, addressing socioeconomic inequalities, and strengthening the judicial system, progress can be made in reducing crime rates.
Sohail Yaseen
Hyderabad
