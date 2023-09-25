Counterfeit drugs

Fake medicines are being sold openly across the country. It is surprising that the government is failing to stop this concerning trend. Fake medicines not only jeopardize the lives of patients but also undermine the integrity of the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare system. They often contain substandard or harmful ingredients, which can lead to ineffective treatments, adverse reactions, or even fatalities.

It is a grave injustice to those who rely on medications to manage their health conditions. The relevant authorities should act without any further delay as it is a matter involving human life.

Tahir Ishaq

Kech