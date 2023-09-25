Service upgrade

I would highly recommend that the government re-set the Central Directorate of National Savings’ digital/technological infrastructure so that its customers are able to access state-of-the-art information services regarding the investments or deposits they have made. In the private sector, digital banking is widely available and there is no reason for a public-sector institution as important as National Savings not to have similar services for its customers. In this tech-centric age, financial-services organizations must provide hi-tech information services as manual systems are now a relic of the past.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
Crime continues to be a pressing issue in Pakistan. However, there is hope for improvement. By implementing effective...
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has, once again, urged Pakistan to tax the rich and protect the poor. But...
Fake medicines are being sold openly across the country. It is surprising that the government is failing to stop this...
I believe the next world war will not be between different countries but between humans and robots. Fears over the...
Mental health issues are on the rise in Pakistan, with increasing cases of anxiety, depression, and stress-induced...
The Hattar Industrial Estate is dealing with frequent and prolonged power outages, resulting in a considerable decline...