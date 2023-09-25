Service upgrade

I would highly recommend that the government re-set the Central Directorate of National Savings’ digital/technological infrastructure so that its customers are able to access state-of-the-art information services regarding the investments or deposits they have made. In the private sector, digital banking is widely available and there is no reason for a public-sector institution as important as National Savings not to have similar services for its customers. In this tech-centric age, financial-services organizations must provide hi-tech information services as manual systems are now a relic of the past.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore