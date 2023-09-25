India exporter of terrorism in world: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday, while reiterating his call for holding an anti-India protest in New York on September 26, said that India has become a certified exporter of terrorism in the world.

The AJK president urged the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora as well as the Sikh community to join the protest to expose the Modi government’s ugly face before the world.

Terming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an international terrorist, Barrister Chaudhry said all that the world needed to know was that the Modi government not only uses state terrorism as a tool to kill and subjugate Kashmiris and religious minorities within the country but it has been using terrorism as a weapon to achieve its ulterior motives outside the country.

Referring to the cold-blooded murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar by Indian agents in Canada, the AJK’s president said that Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau’s bombshell disclosure about the killing of its citizens by the agents of RAW proved it beyond a reasonable doubt that India was a country that has been exporting terrorism everywhere.

He said that Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament have categorically implicated the Modi government and the Indian intelligence agency RAW in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. “In this regard, the United States, Britain and Europe have openly announced their support to Canada and have asked India to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident,” he added.

He further said that India’s fascist regime led by Modi has since long been perpetuating state terrorism against Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), where hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians have been martyred. He said that it was high time that the world should take effective notice of the Indian state terrorism in the IIOJ&K.