Fruit vendor, wife booked for kidnapping minor girl

Police arrested on Saturday a suspect involved in kidnapping a minor girl in Orangi Town. Eleven-year-old Tayyaba had gone missing after she left her house to buy something from a shop on September 20.

Police took Fayyaz into custody on the suspicion of his involvement in the kidnapping. During interrogation, he revealed that his wife, Rubina, had taken the girl to Multan.

An officer said that the Karachi police had sought assistance from the Multan police in locating the girl and apprehending her alleged kidnapper. However, there were no leads. He apprehended that the girl may have been sold in Punjab.

The arrested suspect works as a fruit vendor while his wife is a housemaid. An FIR has been registered against them at the Orangi Town police station. In the past eight months, 1,599 children have gone missing from the city. Out of the 518 cases of alleged kidnappings and missing children, none have been located so far.

‘Robber’ killed in shootout

An alleged robber was gunned down by police in an encounter that took place in Korangi Industrial Area on Saturday.

Police said they were patrolling in Bilal Colony on Saturday evening when they received information that armed bandits were looting citizens on Korangi Road.

Responding to information, police rushed to the spot in mobiles. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, and the police retaliated.

The police after a brief encounter arrested one man with injuries while his companion managed to escape from the spot, taking advantage of the rush hour. The injured man was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Shani alias Kana, and police found a pistol and snatched cellphones on him. Moreover, the criminal record of the robber is being obtained.

The District West Police continued to crack down on illegally residing Afghans. Police said that they had arrested six Afghans for illegally crossing the border. The Afghans were illegally present in a suspicious condition without any identity cards on them. A case was registered against the Afghans under the Foreigners Act, and their criminal records are being checked through biometrics. The arrested Afghans were identified as Siraj, Aman, Saifuddin, Bahauddin, Habibuddin and Ramzan.