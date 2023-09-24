Exhibition showcases artistic talents of prisoners

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), in collaboration with the Central Police & Correctional Facility, Karachi, held an exhibition of prison art and craftsmanship at the ACP’s Ahmed Pervaiz Art Gallery on Saturday.

The purpose of the exhibition was to showcase the artistic talents of prisoners. The art show was visited by various political and social figures, including high-ranking officers from the police department.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the art exhibition showcasing the talent of imprisoned artists presented as a result of a collaboration between the ACP and the central jail.

Tessori said on the occasion that initiatives should be undertaken to boost the morale of artists. “We should fight hatred, not the prisoners,” he said.

Tessori said that when a person is enduring their punishment, they feel aware of their actions and their consequences. Speaking about the artworks, he said the images make one realise that a bad person can transform.

He announced buying works worth Rs200,000. He urged affluent individuals to come and purchase the artworks. He wished for the inmates to learn art and get educated in jail.

Speaking to the media, caretaker Sindh home and prisons minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz said that when he visited the jail and saw the prisoners engaged in creating art, he could not believe what the inmates had achieved. He told the jail authorities that their work deserves recognition.

“Keeping this idea in mind, this exhibition was organised by the central jail and the Arts Council,” he said. Teaching the art of humour to prisoners, he pointed out, is crucial for helping them spend their lives in a positive manner.

He urged the visitors to the exhibition to purchase the artworks. The proceeds, he said, would directly benefit the incarcerated individuals. Efforts are being made in the jail to equip them with various skills and education for their rehabilitation, he added. Those visiting the exhibition should definitely buy something, he reiterated.

Talking to the media at the gallery, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former provincial assembly speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani extended his best wishes to the inmates of the central jail.

“The Arts Council deserves commendation for organising this exhibition,” he said, adding that all the works of the artists that have been showcased at the exhibition are remarkable.

“The credit for this excellent work goes to [PPP leader] Asif Ali Zardari,” said Durrani. Learning arts and crafts, he said, would be incredibly beneficial for the prisoners. “These skills are crucial.”

He remarked that a lot can be achieved through the utilisation of art and crafts at this time. In jails there is ample time available to the inmates, so the art and crafts created during this time can be put to excellent use, he pointed out.

Jail Superintendent Khanat Hasan Suheto, who took a pioneering role in the exhibition, said that when a person commits a crime, they are sent to jail.

“It’s often believed that the people in jail are vile and will harm society upon release. Why can’t we make a person a better human?” he asked, saying that he has tried to take steps for the improvement of the jail. He said that 121 prisoners are serving life sentences. “We strive for them to support their households while they’re in jail. Efforts are being made in the jail to transform individuals into better human beings.”

PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah said the event is very commendable. He said the PPP has transformed jails into rehabilitative spaces through legislation. The food provided in Sindh’s jails is considered the best, he added.

He also said that opportunities have been provided to those in jails who were previously deprived of them. Efforts have been made to enhance the abilities of artists present in jails, and this remarkable exhibition is proof of that, he added.