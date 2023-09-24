Woman injured in IED blast

MIRANSHAH: A 45-year-old woman was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Miranshah.According to the police, the woman was collecting firewood in Tapi village of Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan district, when an explosive device exploded, leaving her critically injured. The Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and took the injured woman to the District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah where her condition was stated to be critical.