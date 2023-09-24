Wife, son meet Elahi in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: The wife and son of former Punjab chief minister and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, visited him in District Jail, Adiala, on Saturday. Jail sources confirmed that both Qaisara Elahi, wife, and his son, Rasikh Elahi, met Pervaiz Elahi in jail, saying that both remained for about two hours with him and discussed family matters during the meeting.