SNGPL launches campaign against gas theft

Islamabad: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), has launched a decisive campaign against gas theft in the Islamabad region, leading to a successful crackdown on gas thieves in the federal capital.
The spokesman of SNGPL, Shahid Akram, on Friday revealed that during the recent operation conducted by the Task Force in Sector G-9, Lehtrar Road, E-11/2, G-14, and Bani Gala, eight consumers involved in the commercial use of domestic connections had their connections disconnected and were subjected to heavy fines.
Additionally, a hotel in Sabzi Mandi was fined Rs3 million for using domestic connections for commercial purposes. Furthermore, in Royal Avenue and Jhang Syedan, the Task Force has also imposed fines on owners of hostels who were using domestic connections for commercial purposes.
