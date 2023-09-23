Gender inequality

Pakistan has a progressive constitution but our past governments have failed to live up to it and, in some cases, have passed policies that are antithetical to it. This is one of the main reasons why the country has underperformed when it comes to the economic empowerment of women. Low levels of education and fewer economic opportunities limit the ability of women to attain financial independence. Educated women from the rural areas want to pursue employment but have limited access to job opportunities. Our leaders must create more economic opportunities for women and increase investment in their education if they ever want to see this country break the cycle of poverty.
Tasleem Naz Abro
Islamabad
