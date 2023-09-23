England had 4,500 heat-related deaths during record-breaking 2022

LONDON: There were an estimated 4,507 heat-related deaths in England in 2022, according to an official study on climate-related mortality published on Friday which showed some signs of an increase in deaths linked to hot weather.
Britain recorded its hottest day ever in July 2022, when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius as part of a climate change-fuelled heatwave across Europe. The Office for National Statistics said their study showed “some indication that heat-related deaths have increased over recent years” but described the data as experimental and advised caution when making individual year-to-year comparisons.
“Any change in climate towards more extreme temperatures would likely lead to an increase in attributable deaths,” the ONS said. Britain’s 10 warmest years on record have all occurred this century, according to the Met Office national forecaster.
The ONS said during the 35 years from 1988 and 2022 an estimated 51,670 deaths in England were associated with the hottest 5 percent of days and an estimated 199,298 deaths were associated with the coldest 5 percent of days. The highest mortality risk was in London when temperatures rose above 29 C.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meeting with Daniel Rosen, the Vice Chairman of the...
KORNIDZOR, Armenia: Nagorno-Karabakh separatists said on Friday they were negotiating the withdrawal of their troops...
OTTAWA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Friday with close ally Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a visit...
MANILA: Thousands of people were warned to stay indoors and many schools were shut on Friday as a thick haze blanketed...
NEW YORK: US Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, a Democrat and the powerful head of the Senate Foreign Relations...
WASHINGTON: A recording was released on Friday of a 911 emergency call from a homeowner reporting that the pilot of a...