Zain shines with 94 as rain interrupts QT matches

LAHORE: The third round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy were all affected by rain at various venues across the country.

At Gaddafi stadium, Multan, after winning the toss, chose to bat first against Lahore Whites. Captain Zain Abbas provided a solid start with a 66-run opening partnership alongside Zeeshan Ashraf. However, Mohammad Irfan ended Zeeshan's innings at 24. Zain Abbas continued to anchor the innings, forming valuable partnerships with Imran Rashid and Sharoon Siraj. The day's play was briefly halted by rain after Multan had reached 124. After the rain delay, Imran Rashid fell, but Zain remained resolute. Zain lost his wicket for a crucial 94 runs, decorated with 12 fours and one six. Multan managed to accumulate 196 runs for the loss of three wickets by the end of the day.

Peshawar vs. Rawalpindi (Abbottabad Stadium)

Peshawar opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Rawalpindi faced early setbacks, losing three vital wickets in quick succession.

The openers struggled to make an impact, contributing only 15 runs combined. Ashfaq Ahmed, batting at number three, couldn't add any runs to the board. Mubashir Khan and Umer Waheed attempted to stabilise the innings but faced a daunting challenge. Rain curtailed the day's play with Rawalpindi at 46 runs, having lost three wickets.

Faisalabad vs. Lahore Blues (Pindi Cricket Stadium)

Lahore Blues won the toss and chose to field first in a match delayed by rain. Faisalabad's innings got off to a shaky start as both Mohammad Awais Zafar and Mohammad Abdul Salam departed without contributing any runs to the scoreboard. Mohammad Huraira tried to steady the ship but was eventually bowled out by Nisar Ahmed after scoring 36 runs. When the day's play concluded, Faisalabad had reached 53 runs with the loss of three wickets.

FATA vs. Karachi Whites (KRL Rawalpindi)

Rain played spoilsport in the match between FATA and Karachi Whites, and the day's play had to be called off.

Scores in brief

Lahore Whites v Multan (Gaddafi Stadium)

Multan: 196-3 in 64 overs (Zain Abbas 94, Sharoon Siraj 33*; Mohammad Irfan 2-57)

Peshawar v Rawalpindi (Abbottabad Stadium)

Rawalpindi: 46-3 in 19 overs (Umer Waheed 13*; Sajid Khan 2-7)

Faisalabad v Lahore Blues (Pindi Cricket Stadium)

Faisalabad: 53-3 in 20 overs (Mohammad Huraira 36; Ali Shafiq 2-5)

FATA v Karachi Whites (KRL Rawalpindi)

Match delayed due to rain.