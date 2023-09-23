CTD has solved 15 cases this year

Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) issued its report of 2023 on Friday in which they claimed solving 15 terrorism cases, including the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack case.

Officials said that this year, 19 incidents related to terrorism and target killings were reported, including attacks on the KPO, a Chinese project in Ibrahim Haideri, Syed Khalid Raza, Mufti Abdul Qayyum, and Maulana Muhammad Saleem Khatri.

Due to the tireless work of the CTD, 15 cases have been solved in a very short period of time, while only four recent cases are unresolved, which are being worked on with utmost skills, they said.

Moreover, CTD teams arrested 10 suspects in miscellaneous cases while two suspects were killed in police encounters. Apart from this, during a combing operation conducted by the CTD in Korangi and the adjoining areas, eight main criminals of Usman Group and Afghan Ustad Israel Group, who were wanted in several cases in various police stations of Karachi and considered symbols of terrorism, were arrested.