Sara Sharif murder: New images of 10-year-old wearing scarf released to tap public for tips

Officers hope the pictures will prompt more people to come forward. - Surrey Police

LONDON: Fresh images of Sara Sharif have been unveiled by the police as part of their ongoing appeal for information following her tragic death. The 10-year-old’s dead body was discovered at her family’s residence in Woking on August 10.

These newly released photos depict Sara as investigators believe she may have appeared in the months leading up to her demise.

Law enforcement officers hope that these images will encourage more individuals to step forward with any details they may possess about Sara and her family.

Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, her stepmother, Beinash Batool, and her uncle, Faisal Malik, recently appeared at the Old Bailey, facing charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

They have all been remanded in custody, with a provisional trial date set for September 2, 2024.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman of Surrey Police expressed the hope that the newly released images would inspire those who knew Sara and her family to come forward with information.

He emphasised that even seemingly insignificant details are valuable to the investigation team and will be thoroughly examined.

A Surrey Police spokesperson stated that officers have been actively engaging with community leaders and distributing leaflets in Woking.

Posters have also been prominently displayed in and around the town’s railway station and taxi ranks to reach a wider audience. In addition to these efforts, officers fluent in Urdu are providing essential support to the investigation team, ensuring effective communication with the community.

During the recent court hearing, it was revealed that Sara had suffered a series of both healed and healing injuries, shedding light on the severity of her circumstances.

These included a previously healed collarbone fracture, multiple rib fractures, bruising on her torso and limbs, and a brain haemorrhage. The investigation into Sara Sharif’s tragic death remains ongoing as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding her passing and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.