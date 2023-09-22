Woodworking centre inaugurated in Haripur prison

HARIPUR: Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Mahsud inaugurated the woodworking correctional industry at Central Prison Haripur.

Superintendent of the prison, Umair Khan, welcomed the IG, Additional Inspector General of Prisons (HQs) Hamidur Rahman and other guests. He briefed them about the reforms in the facility.

He said the woodworking centre has been registered with TEVTA wherein the prisoners get diploma in carpentry. “They will learn woodworking skills which they can utilise for post-release livelihood opportunities,” he added.

The IG Prison lauded the efforts of jail authorities and TEVTA and promised to help develop the centres into full-fledged training centres as the provincial government was committed to provide every possible opportunity to the jail inmates to get themselves reformed and return to their families as earning hands.

The IG and AIG visited various sections of the prison industries including pottery workshops, shoes’ making centres, carpet weaving units and organic fish farms. They appreciated the steps taken by the administration of Haripur prison.