CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.
Self and Cosmos
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ali Gillani. Titled ‘Self and Cosmos’, the show will run at the gallery until September 26. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
Young Leaders Conference
The School of Leadership is holding its ‘Young Leaders Conference 2023’ from September 21 to September 26. The conference will run from 2pm to 5pm on the opening day, and from 11am to 5pm on the remaining days.
The Sindh High Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal of a man against his conviction in a policeman murder case and...
The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s in its ongoing operation against water theft demolished 22 illegal...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s ...
The caretaker government has stopped all summaries related to syndicate members and important appointments to public...
During his surprise visit to the Boat Basin police station on Thursday, caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice ...
The District East police staff on Thursday successfully resolved the murder case of a watchman who was tragically...