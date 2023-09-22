CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Self and Cosmos

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ali Gillani. Titled ‘Self and Cosmos’, the show will run at the gallery until September 26. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.

Young Leaders Conference

The School of Leadership is holding its ‘Young Leaders Conference 2023’ from September 21 to September 26. The conference will run from 2pm to 5pm on the opening day, and from 11am to 5pm on the remaining days.