Misconception

Friday September 22, 2023
September 22, 2023

The IMF managing director has, yet again, exhorted our leaders to tax the rich and give relief to the poor.

I would like to kindly inform her that doing the opposite is the very foundation of our current economic system. We tax the poor and protect the rich

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad