Special committee to be formed to solve minorities problems: Mushaal

JARANWALA: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights & Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, said on Thursday that a special committee would be constituted soon to solve problems being faced by the minority communities.

Addressing a gathering during her visit to Christian Town here, she said Pakistan never supported any terrorist activities. That’s why the entire government machinery became active for rehabilitation of churches and houses of the affected Christian community in Jaranwala, she added.

Mushaal said the government was committed to fully protecting rights of minorities. In this connection, a special committee would be constituted very soon to resolve genuine problems of minorities, she added. The SAPM said representatives from all minorities living in Pakistan including Christians would be included in the committee so that they could point out the real problems for their early redress.

She said that the government, despite various financial constraints, provided a grant of Rs2 million to each affected family of Jaranwala whereas rehabilitation work of their churches and houses was also under way.

Mushaal Mullick expressed sympathies with affected Christians of Jaranwala and said that Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were facing the worst situation due to Indian atrocities in the valley. She said that India was violating human rights in Kashmir with great impunity for the last seven decades. The people of IIOJK were demanding their fundamental right of self-determination but India was using force to deprive them of this constitutional right.

About the International Peace Day, she said Narendra Modi government had committed unprecedented barbarism in the Kashmir valley. However, India could not succeed in suppressing the voice of Kashmiris.

Mushaal also condemned killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh and said that Indian government was surely involved in the murder. She also visited the churches and reviewed their rehabilitation and renovation work.

On the demand of journalists, she said she would talk to the caretaker prime minister for release of arrested journalists in connection with the Jaranwala incident.