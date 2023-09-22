ECP’s preliminary constituencies list: PPP provincial, divisional presidents asked to examine it closely

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has issued instructions to the provincial and divisional presidents of PPP regarding the publication of the lists of preliminary constituencies by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on September 27 to examine it closely.

The instructions come after the announcement of the ECP that stated that preliminary list of delimitations, which are being carried out in line with the new census, will be published on September 27.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari issued the instructions to provincial and divisional presidents of PPP on Thursday that after the preliminary lists are published, objections and suggestions on constituencies should be prepared and submitted to the ECP.

Bukhari has also instructed the provincial and divisional presidents to inform the central election cell of the party about the objections and suggestions on the preliminary constituencies.