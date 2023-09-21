Seven cases registered over illegal dumping

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified efforts in the vicinity of the Expo Centre. A team comprising eight trucks, two loaders, four dumpers and over 100 workers was diligently working to achieve these goals, said LWMC spokesperson in a press release here Wednesday. Additionally, the LWMC's enforcement wing was taking action against illegal dumping in Johar Town, resulting in the registration of seven FIRs related to illegal garbage disposal in the Expo Centre area.

According to LWMC spokesperson, special cleaning operation encompassed Expo Centre Link Roads, Ayub Chowk, Khokhar Chowk, Rasulpura and adjacent roads. LWMC's enforcement teams continued their vigilant efforts against illegal dumping across the city. He said CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasised that LWMC operation teams were working round the clock in three shifts to ensure a clean environment for the citizens.