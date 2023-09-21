Illegal properties razed, sealed

LAHORE: In a grand operation against illegal constructions/commercial buildings, LDA teams demolished and sealed several properties here on Wednesday. The operation was conducted on the instructions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa while staff of Housing VII, under the leadership of Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shahmir Iqbal, removed encroachments from more than 100 shops and properties from Shadiwal Chowk to Khokhar Chowk and widened the main highway. During the operation, the stands, stalls, temporary and permanent infrastructure built in front of the shops were also demolished. These included private banks, commercial stores, grocery centres, saloons, food points established for a long time on the main roads from Shadiwal Chowk to Khokhar Chowk.

The staff of LDA Town Planning VII and IV sealed more than 40 properties in the vicinity of BOR Society Johar Town and Ferozepur Road against illegal commercial activities. Besides, under-construction buildings on Defence Road and Ferozepur Road were also sealed for illegal commercial use. The sealed property was being used illegally for commercial use even after multiple notices were issued.