Governor stresses youth’s role in growth

LAHORE: Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman attended the opening ceremony of the 13th National Youth Peace Festival 2023 under the title ‘Aspirations of the Youth for a Democratic, Peaceful and Harmonious Pakistan’ here Wednesday.

Around 300 young leaders across Pakistan were present on this occasion. Addressing the ceremony, governor said that the young generation is our future and most valuable asset, it is unfortunate that the young generation has been pushed towards despair, while there are many positive things in society, adding that we have to look at the positive things in society. He said that he has confidence in the abilities of the young generation, and they will take Pakistan to new heights of success and prosperity. Governor said that in addition to educating the youth, there is a need to inculcate positive character traits in the youth. He said that in modern era, technology and collaboration are vital to success. He emphasised the importance of tolerance and understanding others’ point of view and said that it is very important for peaceful co-existence in a pluralistic society.

US Consul General Kirsten K. Hawkins while speaking on the occasion said that youth can play a robust role in peace. Later, Balighur Rahman attended a seminar on ‘Role of Cooperative Institutions in Economic Prosperity’ organised by Punjab Corporation Limited. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that the goals that can be achieved through mutual aid and mutual cooperation cannot be achieved alone by a single person. Meanwhile, a delegation headed by former minority MPA Pervaiz Rafique held a meeting with governor at the Governor’s House. The meeting laid stress over interfaith harmony through which incidents like Jaranwala tragedy could be averted.