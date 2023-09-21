Pakistan thrash Nepal in Global Cup mismatch

KARACHI: Fluent tons by Hassan Raza and Amjad Ali for Pakistan and Narsingh Deonarine for West Indies highlighted the second day’s proceedings of the inaugural MCW Over 40 Cricket Global Cup 2023. Two completed league matches were played in overcast conditions while the other two matches were abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan smashed Nepal by 248 runs at the National Stadium and West Indies whacked UAE by 108 runs at the NBP Sports Complex while the matches between Hong Kong and USA at the Gymkhana and the one between Australia and Canada were abandoned due to rain.

The 266-run unbroken fourth wicket partnership between Hassan and Amjad enabled Pakistan to amass a mammoth total of 382 for three in the allotted 45 overs after skipper Misbah-ul-Haq chose to bat. Openers Kashif Siddiqui (66 off 59 balls) and Jun aid Khalil Nainitalwala (24 off 38 balls) set the platform with a first wicket stand of 75 in a little over 11 overs.

Medium-pacer Khim Bahadur Thapa bagged a couple of quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 106 for three in the 18th over but then the duo of Hasan and Amjad hammered the Nepal bowlers to all parts of the stadium. Hasan, the youngest-ever Test cricketer, remained undefeated on 154 off 94 balls with the help of seven sixes and 16 fours while Amjad’s unbeaten 108 off 72 balls contained three sixes and a dozen fours.

The task of overhauling the huge target of 383 in 45 overs looked out of reach for Nepal from the outset and they succumbed to 134 all out in 36.3 overs after having brought up 100 of the innings for the loss of three wickets. Former Test fast bowler Muhammad Sami (2-27), left-arm spinner Abdul Qadir (2-14), leg-spinner Kashif Siddiqui (2-21) and off-spinner Haris Ayaz (2-29) shared the bowling honours for Pakistan while Hassan Raza was adjudged Man of the Match.

The West Indian skipper, Deonarine, extended his awesome form by scoring a fluent century which allowed his team to a huge total of 280 for seven in the stipulated 45 overs which was defended comfortably. Deonarine struck one six and 11 fours in his 100 off 98 balls, adding 130 for third wicket with Devon Clement (57 off 62 balls).

Medium-pacers Abdul Haq and Roshan Khan finished with identical bowling figures of two for 46 for UAE. Leg-spinner Zamin Amin (4-30) broke the back of the UAE batting when they came out to chase down a stiff target of 280. Abdul Haq (48 off 41) was the only one to offer any kind of resistance and UAE was bowled out for 172 in 29 overs. Deonarine was presented Man of the Match award for his superb century at NBP Sports Complex

Electing to bat, USA reached a healthy total of 268 for nine in their quota of 45 overs against Hong Kong at Karachi Gymkhana. Opener Anwar Ahmed (70 off 26 balls) provided an exhilarating start while Muhammad Farrukh compiled a sedate 56 off 77 balls.