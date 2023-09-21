The live telecast from the Supreme Court is being lauded by many and will play a significant role in improving the standing of our judiciary among the people. Our country is facing an institutional imbalance and our politics is deeply polarized.
It is all the more important for the judiciary to display wisdom, patience and courage during such times. Encouragingly, all these qualities were on display from Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, our new chief justice, making it a promising start to his tenure.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
