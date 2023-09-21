Pakistan, Saudi Chiefs of General Staff discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the General Staff Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed.
The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in supporting collaborative maritime security in the region.
Both dignitaries appreciated the successful conduct of PN-RSNF Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV recently held at Al Jubail and reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance bilateral defence ties.
The visit of the Chief of the General Staff Saudi Arabian Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries, the spokesman of the Pakistan Navy said.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab...
ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad , represented by its Director General Sohail Mahmood, and the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was requested on Wednesday to declare as per incuriam, the decisions passed by its...
LAHORE: Amid countrywide campaigns against black-marketing, smuggling, profiteering and gas and power theft,...
KARACHI: The Sukkur Police on Wednesday arrested two people, accused of torturing and holding journalist Rustam Indhar...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday lauded renowned poet, writer...