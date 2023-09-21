Pakistan, Saudi Chiefs of General Staff discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the General Staff Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in supporting collaborative maritime security in the region.

Both dignitaries appreciated the successful conduct of PN-RSNF Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV recently held at Al Jubail and reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance bilateral defence ties.

The visit of the Chief of the General Staff Saudi Arabian Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries, the spokesman of the Pakistan Navy said.