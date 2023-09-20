Three women among 12 suspects held

LAHORE:Police arrested 12 suspects, including three women on various criminal charges. Manga Mandi police arrested four drug dealers including two women and recovered 6-kg 650 grams of hashish from their possession. The accused were identified as Allah Mufi, Uram Bibi, Sharif and Inam. Shafiqabad police arrested a gambler Mohsin alias DC who was betting on horse and dog races through BET-PRO mobile app and recovered Rs104,00 and mobile phone from his possession. Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Sadar arrested five bike lifters and recovered 105 bikes, three cars and a rickshaw from their possession.

Three bodies found

The bodies of three unidentified persons were found in different areas of the City Tuesday. A 50-year-old man was found dead near the Railway Station car parking while a 40-year-old man was found dead near the factory area, Walton Road. Another man, who was found unconscious in the Kot Lakhpat area, died in the hospital during treatment. The identity of the three victims could not be ascertained. The police shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Man found dead

A man was found dead in an open drain near a factory on Raiwind Road Tuesday. Some passersby spotted the body floating in the drain and informed the police. The identity of the victim was yet to be made. The body was shifted to the morgue.