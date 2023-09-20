PSF units plan national, international events

KARACHI: The units of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) have planned various national and international events. During the latest annual general meeting of the PSF, Ghulam Rabbani, representative of POF, said that POF after the renovation of squash courts at Wah Cantt. will plan an international squash tournament.

Bilal, representative of Civil Aviation Authority, said that they are planning to organise a national under-19 tournament in Karachi this year.

Salman, representative of Army, said that an international event offering prize money of around $25,000 has been included in their annual budget and it will be organised on suitable dates after coordination with PSF.

Amjad, representative of Pakistan Air Force, said that they are organising CAS international event in Islamabad in December.

Jamil Ahmed, representative of Navy, said that they had organised CNS Open last year and the same is also being planned this year.

Secretary PSF said that the federation will be organising Asian Junior Individual Championship (AJIC) in Islamabad in June-July next year.

M Asif, representative of Higher Education Commission, said that they would continue organising inter-university squash tournaments.

Ehsan Ullah, SVP of KPSA, said that they would organise inter-school and college events in coordination with Fazaia and Army schools in KP as directed by the PSF General Body.