Reviving the ‘Golden Era’: How the new UK-China partnership seeks to strengthen bilateral economic ties

China is eager to work with UK to strengthen economic ties and create a supportive business ecosystem. This announcement follows reports that the two nations are preparing to revive a “golden era” style of business dialogue ahead of Keir Starmer’s expected visit next week. The visit will mark a significant milestone in rewarming bilateral relations, though sustained efforts will still be needed to surmount remaining obstacles.

Prominent executives from both sides are anticipated to participate in a revived “UK-China CEO Council”, which was originally conceived in 2018 during the “Golden Era” of bilateral relations.

According to Reuters, the ministry said in a statement: “Strengthening China-UK economic and trade cooperation is beneficial for the development of both countries and injects more stability and certainty into the global economy.”

The recent news of Starmer’s prospective visit to China followed the UK Housing Secretary’s announcement of a plan to approve China’s new embassy in London.

In this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guao Jiakun said during a press conference on Wednesday that the application and its approval are in line with international diplomatic practice and legal regulations.

Starmer’s visit driven by economic gains as trade remains the ballast of bilateral ties

The reported visit is likely to be driven by economic considerations as trade remains the mainstay of the bilateral relationship. Bolstering this economic foundation will be crucial to stabilizing ties and laying a firmer foundation for the sustainable and healthy development of China-UK relations.

Starmer further declared on Wednesday that he would not back down over Greenland despite Trump’s threats. He argued that imposing tariffs as financial coercion against allies was “completely wrong”.

He was of the view that any decision made on Greenland’s future belongs to the people of Greenland, underscoring Britain’s stance amid escalating tensions with Washington.

The recent willingness to cooperate is the final “green light" for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s historic visit to Beijing next week. This will mark a significant shift, potentially challenging the US strategic posture in the Asia-Pacific region.

Additionally, neither China nor Britain has officially announced Starmer’s visit, which would be the first to China by a British leader since 2018.