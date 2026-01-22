Prince Harry shows support to Elizabeth Hurley in court after his emotional testimony
Prince Harry attends court proceedings to support Elizabeth Hurley in court after his emotional testimony
Prince Harry is extending his support to fellow claimant Elizabeth Hurley at court in London.
In the January 22 court proceedings, Hurley gave evidence against the publishers of the Daily Mail, which the Duke of Sussex attended to show her his support.
She sat herself in the witness box after 10:30 am local time and swore an oath on a Bible to tell “the whole truth”.
Anthony White, Associate Newspapers’ lawyer, interrogated her with a series of questions.
Harry, whose testimony on the witness stand ended on January 21, where he emotionally claimed that the newspaper had made his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “an absolute misery,” remained seated the whole time to support Hurley.
While giving testimony, the Prince sat in the witness box and answered questions regarding his complaints against Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail and Daily Mail on Sunday.
Besides Hurley, other claimants include Jude Law’s former wife, Sadie Frost, and Elton John's husband, David Furnish.
All these celebrities accused Associated Newspapers of using unlawful methods to gather information.
It is pertinent to note that the publishers hired private investigators who hacked phones to obtain private information, including bank and medical records. They also planted listening devices.
-
Palace staff reveals nothing has changed for ‘disgraced’ Andrew after losing titles
-
Brooklyn Beckham in ‘terrible spot’ like Prince Harry after airing family drama
-
‘Disgraced’ Andrew’s new demands exposed as he moves out of Royal Lodge
-
Prince Harry on moment Meghan Markle made him feel like a ‘teenager’
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s frustrations rise as divorce rumors finally get answered?
-
Meghan Markle spilt ‘third date’ magic with Prince Harry
-
Prince William lays down the law as Andrew’s exile nears: ‘Even if he spirals out of control’
-
King Charles exits London without seeing Prince Harry