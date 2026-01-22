Prince Harry shows support to Elizabeth Hurley in court after his emotional testimony

Prince Harry is extending his support to fellow claimant Elizabeth Hurley at court in London.

In the January 22 court proceedings, Hurley gave evidence against the publishers of the Daily Mail, which the Duke of Sussex attended to show her his support.

She sat herself in the witness box after 10:30 am local time and swore an oath on a Bible to tell “the whole truth”.

Anthony White, Associate Newspapers’ lawyer, interrogated her with a series of questions.

Harry, whose testimony on the witness stand ended on January 21, where he emotionally claimed that the newspaper had made his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “an absolute misery,” remained seated the whole time to support Hurley.

While giving testimony, the Prince sat in the witness box and answered questions regarding his complaints against Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail and Daily Mail on Sunday.

Besides Hurley, other claimants include Jude Law’s former wife, Sadie Frost, and Elton John's husband, David Furnish.

All these celebrities accused Associated Newspapers of using unlawful methods to gather information.

It is pertinent to note that the publishers hired private investigators who hacked phones to obtain private information, including bank and medical records. They also planted listening devices.