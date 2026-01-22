Hyundai labour rebels against robot deployment, warns of employment risks

Hyundai labor rebels against robot deployment, warns of employment risks

The latest robotic development poses new threats for employers as industries are switching to robots.

Hyundai Motor's labor ‌union in South Korea warned the automaker on Thursday, January 22, 2026, ​against deploying humanoid robots without union approval, saying the robots would bring "employment ‍threats" or job risks.

Hyundai's plan to deploy humanoid ​robots starting in 2028 has sent its shares rallying to ​record ⁠highs, but it was not welcome news for workers, the union said in an internal letter reviewed by Reuters.

"Remember that without a labor-management agreement, not a single robot using new technology will be allowed to ‌enter the workplace," the union said.

Hyundai labor rebels against robot deployment, warns of employment risks

The South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer unveiled the production ​version of ‌the Atlas humanoid robot, ‍developed ⁠by its unit Boston Dynamics, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas early this month.

It said that it aimed to build a factory capable of manufacturing 30,000 robot units annually by 2028 and that it planned to deploy humanoid robots at its U.S. plant in Georgia starting in ​2028, with a goal to expand adoption across all production sites.

The union accused Hyundai of seeking to boost profits by deploying robots to reduce the workforce.

South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer, Hyundai ​Motors (affiliated with Kia Corp) is the world's third-biggest automaker by sales volume

Hyundai's labor union criticizes new tariffs:

The union criticized the automaker for its efforts to shift production to the United States, saying that Hyundai's new factory in Georgia was already hurting domestic production and threatening job security at two of its factories in Korea.

Last year, Hyundai ​Motor, together with affiliate Kia Corp. is the world's third-biggest automaker by sales, said its Georgia factory will reach an annual production capacity of 500,000 vehicles by 2028 as it navigates ​U.S. tariffs.

The new clash that highlights tech industry challenges between 'automation' and 'job security' opens a new debate for manufacturers aiming to boost gains through the latest advancements.