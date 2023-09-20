Dashed hopes

This letter refers to the news report ‘NAB to devise strategy after SC issues detailed verdict’ (September 19, 2023). The Supreme Court’s decision to render many of the NAB amendments as null and void was well-received by most of the people. This decision, along with a new crackdown on those involved in smuggling, power theft, and hoarding, had raised hopes that those involved in illegal activities might be excluded from the electoral process and that the government formed after the coming elections will be less corrupt than the preceding ones.
However, the NAB’s decision to delay further action until there is a more detailed judgement has dashed these hopes. With no date specified as yet for the issuance of the detailed verdict and uncertainty as to when the review request may be filed, fixed for hearing and adjudicated upon, the wait for a detailed judgement could take far too long. Meanwhile, once back in parliament, those politicians involved in illegal activities may pass another measure to blunt NAB’s powers with a two-third majority, which would be difficult to counter.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
