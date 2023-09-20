Registered voters increase by 21m to 127m in last five years

ISLAMABAD: The number of voters in Pakistan has increased by 21 million to 127 million during the last five years, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the latest figures, the overall number of female voters has increased from 46.7 million in 2018 to 58.5 million in 2023 while the number of male voters has jumped up to 68.5 million voters. Thus, the share of male and female voters stood at 54 percent and 46 percent respectively.

Youth in the age bracket of 18-35 years has the largest share in the nation-wide voters’ database with around 57.1 million, making up 45pc of overall registered voters. Their percentage in 2018 elections stood at 43.8 percent.

As per the ECP data, there are 27.7 million voters in the age group of 36-45, 18.1 million in the age group of 46-55, 11.8 million voters in the age group of 56-65 and 17.07 million in the age group of 66 years and above. The Punjab remains the largest province with 72.3 million (56.9pc) eligible voters, followed by Sindh with 26.6 million voters (21pc), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas, with 21.7 million voters (17.1pc) and Balochistan with 5.3 million voters (4.2pc). In 2018, Punjab had 60.6 million voters, Sindh, 22.3 million voters, KP, 15.3 million voters and Balochistan, 4.2 million voters. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has crossed the million mark in terms of its total registered voters, which comes to 1.04 million now that was 0.76 million five years back.