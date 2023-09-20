COAS visits multinational special forces exercise

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has said that the standard of professionalism and leadership of Pakistan Army is par excellence compared to any modern army of the world. He made these remarks during his visit to the Multi-National Special Forces Exercise Eternal Brotherhood-II. The opening ceremony of the “Eternal Brotherhood-II” was held at Barotha.

Special Forces contingents from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan are participating in the two-week-long exercise.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited the Barotha Garrison and interacted with the exercising participants. He was briefed on the scope and conduct of the exercise by the GoC Special Services Group.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefitting from each other’s experience against terrorism.

Prior to visiting Barotha, the COAS also visited the Junior Leadership Academy (JLA), Shinkiari, which is the Center of Excellence for the training of non-commissioned officers. He laid a floral wreath at Yadgaar-e-Shuhada and addressed the participants of the academy.

The COAS remarked that “Junior Leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are key to success in conventional and unconventional warfare.” The “junior leaders of the Pak Army have proven their mettle in the fields of training, operations and world-class competitions across the world,” the COAS concluded. On arrival at the JLA and Barotha, the COAS was received by Inspector General Training & Evaluation.