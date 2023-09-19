 
Tuesday September 19, 2023
NAB arranges farewell lunch for former deputy chairman, prosecutor general

By Our Correspondent
September 19, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Following the acceptance of resignations of Justice (retd) Syed Asghar Haider as NAB’s Prosecutor General Accountability and Zahir Shah as Deputy Chairman, the NAB arranged a farewell lunch on Monday. Both of the officials had resigned from their posts 10 days ago and the Ministry of Law and Justice notified the acceptance of their resignations last week.