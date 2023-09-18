City receives rain; humidity forecast

LAHORE:Heavy to moderate but scattered rain hit the City on Sunday bringing down the temperature while Met office predicted hot and humid weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

The rain started before noon and continued till evening in various spans in different areas. Data collected from Wasa revealed that Farrakhabad witnessed 15mm, Gulberg 14mm, Walled City 11mm, Paniwala Talab 07mm, Johar Town and Airport 05mm and Laxshmi Chowk 03mm rain.

Following the rain, Wasa Managing Director came out in the field and started visiting various areas to monitor the clearance of rainwater. He also visited Wasa disposal stations and checked the availability of generators and diesel.

Rainfall was also witnessed in other cities, including Islamabad, Attock, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, and Khuzdar. Maximum temperature in the City was recorded as 33.5°C while minimum was 25.5°C.